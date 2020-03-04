PITTSFIELD, N.H. – Dorothy “Dottie” E. King, 69, of Pittsfield, N.H., passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at her residence. Born on April 28, 1950 in Portland, Dottie was the daughter of the late Solomon Brown and the late Evelyn (Holt) O’Neill.

Dottie grew up in Portland and spent her life serving God through her work as a certified nursing assistant, within her church community, and to anyone she came across who needed help. Dottie cherished time spent with her family and loved being a “Nana”.

Dottie had a love for the outdoors. Some of her hobbies included reading her Bible and playing an occasional game of Bingo. Dottie was a member of Epsom Bible Church and enjoyed attending their Sunday services. Most recently, she was employed by the Epsom Healthcare Center as a licensed nursing assistant.

In addition to her parents, Dottie was predeceased by her siblings, Hilda, Alois, Laura and Lorraine.

Dottie is survived by her daughters, Lorrie Brown and significant other Todd Patterson of Chichester, N.H., Peggy Morse of Dixfield and Mechelle Fitzgerald and her husband Thomas of Acworth, Ga.; siblings, Viola Emery, Robert Brown, Cora Miller, Georgieanna Goodale and Barbara Carman; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

There will be no calling hours. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 5 at 10 a.m. at Epsom Bible Church, 398 Black Hall Road in Epsom, N.H. Interment will be held on Friday, March 6 at 11 a.m. in Evergreen Cemetery in Portland.

The Still Oaks Funeral and Memorial Home in Epsom, N.H. is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.stilloaks.com

