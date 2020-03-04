Lake Region High School’s Leah Plummer, seeded 31st, placed 20th in the 600 meters last weekend at the New England Indoor Championships in Boston. Plummer’s time of 1:43.50 broke Catherine Christiansen’s LRHS record of 1:47.41. Her lap splits were an impressive 32.1, 35.3, 36.1. Courtesy photo

