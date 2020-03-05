BIDDEFORD — Sister Dorothy Violette, formerly known as Sister St. Viola, died at St. Joseph Convent on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the age of 87.

Sister Dorothy was born in Van Buren, Maine, on Oct. 30, 1932, to Leo E. Violette and Ann Cyr Violette. Sister was the fourth child in a family of eight children. She received her elementary schooling at Sacred Heart School and graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Van Buren, Maine.

On Sept. 4, 1950, Sister Dorothy entered the Congregation of the Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, also known as the Good Shepherd Sisters of Quebec, in Bay View, Saco, Maine. After her initial training in religious life, she spent a year at the Mother House in Quebec to continue her studies and become familiar with the history of the Congregation. She earned her B.A. in Education from St. Joseph College, North Windham, Maine. Sister Dorothy taught in the primary schools of Biddeford and Northern Maine, including North Caribou, Hamlin, Caswell and Van Buren. She taught and befriended hundreds of little children in the St. John Valley and was greatly loved and respected by all. She retired from a long career in education in the year 2000. Sister was then assigned to Bay View Villa where she worked for four years. Her next assignment was to St. Joseph Convent in 2004 where she served as receptionist and driver for Sisters to appointments.

Sister Dorothy is survived by several nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be at St. Joseph Convent at 409 Pool St., Biddeford, Maine on Friday, March 6 from 9:30 to 11:45 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Joseph Convent on March 6 at noon. The burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery under the Directors of Hope Memorial Chapel.

