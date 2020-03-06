PORTLAND – Shawn Robert Archibald, 31, passed away unexpectedly on March 2, 2020.

Shawn was born Nov. 9, 1988 in Portland, the son of Steve Archibald and Amanda Manning. Shawn attended Portland schools and later graduated from Windham High School class of 2008.

Shawn was a hard worker who was employed by various roofing companies throughout his life. Since a small child, Shawn was always and adventurous person. He was an enthusiast of Motocross, skateboarding and a dog lover. He was a funny, outgoing individual that always found a way to make people around him laugh. Shawn will always be remembered just that way in our hearts.

Shawn is survived by his father, Steve Archibald and fiancé, Kim, his mother, Amanda Manning and her fiancé, Peter; brother, Steven Archibald Jr. and his wife, Jessica and their four children, Elliana, Peyton, Kendall and Landon; as well as a large extended family.

There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at the A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 668 Brighton Avenue in Portland.

Please visit www.athutchins.com to view Shawn’s tribute page and to sign his online guestbook.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his memory to the

Preble Street Resource Center

5 Portland Street

Portland, ME 04101

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous