LYMAN – Carol Ellen Goodell Phillips, 50, of Lyman, passed away unexpectedly on March 4, 2020.

Carol was born on May 26, 1969 in Lynn, Mass., the daughter of Dana and Annlea (Smith) Goodell. She grew up in Lyman and was a 1987 graduate of Massabesic High School. Carol was self-employed providing Domestic and Gardening Services in Kennebunk and Kennebunkport. Her love of gardening was very noticeable while walking through her yard and seeing her beautiful display of flowering plants, shrubs and trees throughout her yard.

Carol loved horseback riding, 4 wheeling, boating and snowmobiling. She and Alton spent many happy years with her partner Chad and his two daughters Lexi and Olivia. They loved swimming and paddle boarding at the lake, and taking walks through the woods, and riding their golf cart.

She was predeceased by her mother Annlea Goodell, her maternal grandparents James and Barbara Smith, and her paternal grandparents Denver and Estelle Goodell.

Carol is lovingly survived by her father Dana Goodell and companion Myong Hong; her son Alton Phillips; her partner Chad Green and his daughters Lexi and Olivia, her brother Anthony Foglio; and aunts, uncles and cousins.

Family and friends may call on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Autumn Green Funeral Home, 47 Oak St., in Alfred. A Graveside Service will be held at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco on Tuesday, March 10, at 10 a.m. with Pastor Phyllis MacDonald, officiating.

To leave a message for the family, please visit www.autumngreenfuneralhome.com

The Autumn Green Funeral Home is respectfully handling arrangements.

