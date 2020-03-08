HARPSWELL — A Harpswell woman’s home was destroyed by a fire at 189 Basin Point Road early Saturday morning.

The single-story ranch belongs to Noel Yacobian, who lived there alone. Harpswell Neck Fire Chief David Mercier said Yacobian is a member of the Harpswell Neck Fire Department and drives an ambulance. She was awoken by smoke detectors and used her department-issued portable radio to report the fire at around 1 a.m.

Basin Point Road largely runs through a peninsula on the west side of Harpswell and is located off Ash Point Road off Route 123.

The home was about two years old, Mercier said. The fire appears to have started in the attic but the cause is still under investigation. The fire, which burned the entire roof, isn’t considered suspicious.

Mercier said the wind was howling, making it more challenging to put the fire out. Firefighters from the town’s three fire departments and Brunswick Fire Department battled the blaze. They didn’t leave until around 4:30 a.m.

Mercier said a firefighter from Orr’s and Baily Islands Fire Department injured his ankle when he fell into the basement but is OK. He was taken to a hospital to have X-rays.

The American Red Cross is working to assist Yacobian, who was displaced by the fire, according to a press release. Disaster volunteers will ensure she has food, a safe place to sleep and other essentials.

“The Red Cross will remain in contact with them to provide community referrals as they begin their road to recovery,” the release states.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: