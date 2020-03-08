LOS ANGELES — Anthony Davis scored 30 points, LeBron James added 28 and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Clippers 112-103 on Sunday, snapping their Staples Center co-tenant’s six-game winning streak.

Avery Bradley added 24 points to help the Lakers win their fourth in a row and 11th in 12 games.

The Lakers recently clinched a playoff berth for the first time since 2013, and it’s possible they could meet the Clippers in the postseason. The crowd made it feel like a playoff atmosphere, with a strong contingent of raucous Lakers fans on hand for what was a Clippers home game. They chanted “MVP! MVP!” when James completed a 3-point play that tied the Lakers’ largest lead of 12 points with 40 seconds to play.

Paul George scored 31 points, Kawhi Leonard added 27 and Montrezl Harrell had 20 for the Clippers, who lost to the Lakers for the first time in three games this season.

PELICANS 120, TIMBERWOLVES 107: Jrue Holiday just missed his second triple-double against Minnesota in less than a week, putting up a season-high 37 points and adding nine rebounds and eight assists for New Orleans in a victory at Minneapolis.

Zion Williamson scored 23 points on 9-for-15 shooting, Lonzo Ball had 18 points and eight assists, and Brandon Ingram added in 15 points and 12 rebounds to help the Pelicans start a four-game trip with the victory.

NETS 110, BULLS 107: Spencer Dinwiddie scored 24 points, Caris LeVert and Joe Harris each added 23, and Brooklyn won at home in its first game under interim coach Jacque Vaughn.

NOTES

BUCKS: Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has a minor knee sprain and will miss at least the next two games.

The Bucks said Antetokounmpo had an MRI and was examined by team doctor William Raasch. The evaluation showed a minor joint capsule sprain of Antetokounmpo’s left knee.

His status for Milwaukee’s home game Thursday against Boston will be determined later.

Antetokounmpo ranks third in the NBA in scoring (29.6 points per game) and fourth in rebounding (13.7). He also averages 5.8 assists.

