DETROIT — Robby Fabbri scored the winning goal in a shootout to lift the Detroit Red Wings over Tampa Bay 5-4 on Sunday, snapping a 16-game losing streak against the Lightning in the regular season.

Fabbri opened the scoring on a breakaway in the first period. Anthony Mantha had a goal and three assists for the Red Wings, who won despite blowing a 4-2 lead in the third period. Dylan Larkin and Tyler Bertuzzi also scored for Detroit.

Brayden Point scored two goals, and Carter Verhaeghe and Pat Maroon had one apiece for the Lightning, who completed an unusual weekend in which they beat the team with the NHL’s best record, Boston, on Saturday night and then lost a day later to a Detroit team with by far the league’s worst mark.

Mikhail Sergachev scored for the Lightning in the shootout, but Larkin equalized. In the third round, Detroit goalie Jonathan Bernier denied Nikita Kucherov. Then Fabbri tucked the puck past Curtis McElhinney with a backhand.

HURRICANES 6, PENGUINS 2: Morgan Geekie scored twice and added an assist in his NHL debut, and Justin Williams got two third-period goals as visiting Carolina surged past Pittsburgh.

Jake Gardiner and Jaccob Slavin also scored for the Hurricanes, who pulled into a tie with Columbus and the New York Islanders for the two wild-card spots in the Eastern Conference.

Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 28 shots to earn the second win of his career for Carolina.

Patrick Marleau and Evgeni Malkin scored for Pittsburgh, and Tristan Jarry finished with 30 saves.

COYOTES: Arizona’s leading scorer, Conor Garland, returned home to recover from a lower-body injury while the team continues a trip through western Canada.

Garland was injured Friday when he collided with Flames goalie Cam Talbot. He is listed as week to week.

