GRAY – Bruce Gordon Johnston of Gray died unexpectedly on March 1, 2020. He was born Nov 16, 1952 to Gordon and Lillian Johnston and spent his early years in Ludlow and Wilbraham, Mass.

He graduated from Minnechaug Regional High Sshool. He worked as a welder before becoming a truck driver, retiring in 2015. Bruce was a jack of all trades and if he didn’t know how to do something, he would find out how. He was generous with his time and talents and spent most of his time helping others. He loved fishing, hunting and spending summers on his boat. He had many friends in Maine and Mass and traveled frequently between the two states. He was a lifetime member of the NRA.

He leaves his son Kevin Johnston of Massachusetts; his sister, Carol Renell (George Renell) of Gray; his mother Lillian Johnston of Windham , his Aunt Marjorie Munroe of Ludlow, Mass.; a niece, Sarah Renell of Portland, a nephew Brian Renell of Darien, Ill.; and numerous cousins.

Services will be on March 21, at 11 a.m. at Union Church of Christ. 51 Center St., Ludlow, Mass. 01056.

Arrangements are entrusted to Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral home and Cremation, 365 Main St., Saco.

