Brunswick
Sat. 3/14 1 p.m. Riverwalk Feasibility Study Committee Site Walk
Sat. 3/14 2 p.m. Riverwalk Feasibility Study Committee 14 Maine St.
Mon. 3/16 6:30 p.m. Town Council TH
Tues. 3/17 7:15 p.m. Village Review Board TH
Wed. 3/18 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee TH
Wed. 3/18 6:15 p.m. Appointments Committee TH
Wed. 3/18 6:30 p.m. School Board Public Forum TH
Wed. 3/18 7 p.m. Recreation Commission TH
Thur. 3/19 4:30 p.m. Sewer District 10 Pine Tree Road
Thur. 3/19 6:30 p.m. Town Council Workshop TH
Thur. 3/19 6:30 p.m. Finance Committee TH
Harpswell
Sat. 3/14 9 a.m. Town Meeting HCS
Mon. 3/16 6 p.m. Town Lands Committee TO
Tues. 3/17 5 p.m. Board of Selectmen TO
Wed. 3/18 10 a.m. Bandstand Committee TO
Wed. 3/18 3 p.m. Conservation Commission TO
Wed. 3/18 4 p.m. Recycling Committee TO
Wed. 3/18 6:30 p.m. Planning Board TO
Topsham
Tues. 3/17 7 p.m. Planning Board MR
Thur. 3/19 6:30 p.m. Board of Selectmen RR
-
