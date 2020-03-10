ST. MARY’S REGIONAL HOSPITAL

Lee Allen Hemond, Jr., born Feb. 23 to Rita and Lee Hemond of Lewiston and Minot. Grandparents are Jannine and Albert Hemond of Minot and Michael Hyson of Waldoboro. Great-grandparent is Margaret Ann Boyle of Waldoboro.

Anna-Lysia Elyzabeth Leighton, born Feb. 24 to Dorothy Leighton of Lewiston. Grandparent is Theresa Leighton of South Portland. Great-grandparents are Barbara Goding of Lewiston and Dorothy Brackett of Auburn.

MID COAST HOSPITAL

Miles Richard Dewey, born Feb. 14 to Kensley White Richardson and Logan Richard Dewey of Brunswick.

David James Timm, born Feb. 23 to Christopher Hanson and Sarah Caitlin Timm (Simmons) of Bath. Grandparents are Greg and Cathy Simmons of Siler City, North Carolina, and Richard and Laura Timm of Owls Head.

Thomas Miller Wildes, born Feb. 23 to Naythan Walter Miller Beckwith and Rachel Marie Bishop Wildes of Bowdoinham. Grandparents are Burbura Bishop, Dianne Beckwith and Russ Neiman, all of Bowdoinham. Great-grandparent is Nora Bishop of Bowdoinham.

Barrett MacLean Ely, born Feb. 25 to Patrick Ely and Susannah Young of Brunswick. Grandparents are George and Patricia Young of Brunswick and Jonathan and Caroline Ely of Spencer, Massachusetts.

Cecelia Noralee Watkins, born Feb. 26 to Billy J. and Jennifer H. Watkins (Morin) of Lisbon. Grandparents are Paul and Noreen Morin of Lisbon and Kathy Wade and Brent Watkins of Texas.

Scarlett Grace Siegl-Carter, born Feb. 26 to Dara Joanne Siegl and Matthew Ralph Carter of Yarmouth. Grandparents are Carol and Glenn Siegl of Pembine, Wisconsin, and Mildred and Ralph Carter of Boothbay Harbor.

