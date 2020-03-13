WINDHAM – James Taylor, born in 1943 to Albert Taylor and Marion Bagster in Portland, Maine, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Scarborough, Maine with his children by his side.Jim attended Portland-area schools, graduating from Deering High School in 1961. Jim attended the University of Maine, Portland-Gorham, where he met his future wife, Diana Blake of Westbrook, Maine. They married in 1962. In 1963, Jim joined the Air Force, serving 22 years. He and Diana had two children, Sandra and Jeffrey, and lived in many different places during his career including Mississippi, Texas, Okinawa and Hawaii, which was his last assignment. He spent his entire Air Force career in the 6924th Electronic Security Squadron (ESS) and served multiple tours in Thailand during the Vietnam War. In 1984, Jim retired from the Air Force in Hawaii and he and Diana returned to Maine, where he began a second career with the United States Postal Service, serving 18 years in Portland, Maine. He retired from the USPS in 2003.Jim loved sports. While in high school, Jim played basketball and baseball, making the 1961 Sunday Telegram All-Star team. In the Air Force, Jim played basketball and softball on unit teams. He loved the game of golf, spending many hours on the golf course, making many friends along the way. He most enjoyed golfing with his son and grandson, Jackson. Jim also loved being close to his family. His wicked sense of humor and wisecracks were legendary amongst all who knew him. Jim is survived by his mother, Marion; his sisters, Julie and Jayne; daughter, Sandra, son, Jeffrey, daughter-in-law, Barbie; grandchildren, Jennifer, Jessica, Meghan and Jackson; great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Tenley, Cooper and Myles. Jim is also survived by his nieces, nephews and many cousins. He was predeceased in death by his father Albert, wife, Diana, and sisters, Jeannie and Janet. Jim will be sorely missed by all those who loved him. Information on a memorial service will be shared with family and friends at a later date. Interment will also be at a later date in Brooklawn Memorial Park.To view James’ guestbook or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, www.athutchins.comIn lieu of flowers, if friends or family desire a memorial donation can be made to the Maine Veterans Home in Scarborough 290 US-1, Scarborough, ME 04074 OrThe Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, 11 Hunnewell Rd, Scarborough, ME 04074 or a Veteran’s charity of one’s choosing is appreciated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous