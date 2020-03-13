CASCO – Edna M. “Peggy” Rodgers, 92, of Casco, died late Tuesday evening, March 10, 2020, in the comfort of her home with her daughter and granddaughter by her side.She was born on June 15, 1927, in Garwood, N.J., the only child of John and Maude (Stokes) Neuhauser. She attended local schools, graduating from Jonathan Dayton High School in 1945 and went on to earn a nursing degree from Elizabeth General Hospital Nursing School in 1948.Peggy retired from her lifelong nursing career in 1993 from Rahway Hospital, now known as the Robert Wood Johnson Hospital.She married Charles Rodgers in 1976 in Toms River, N.J., but lived for many years in Scotch Plains, N.J. They were married 28 years until the time of his passing in 2004. A few years later, she moved to Maine to be nearer to her daughter, Donna.Peggy was a longtime member of the Garwood Women’s Club and the Fanwood Presbyterian Church. She was a voracious reader and enjoyed various crafts including, knitting, ceramics, making jewelry, and needlework. For the past seven years she enjoyed the company of her companion, “Pixie.”She is loved by her daughter, Donna Dircks Sutera of Casco; two stepsons, Richard Rodgers of Phoenix, Ariz., and Raymond Rodgers of Denver, Colo.; her granddaughter, Heather Carriero and her husband, Tony of Hillside, N.J., and their young children, Jocelyn Grace and Paul Anthony who lovingly called Peggy, “Great.” She was predeceased by her husband, Charlie; her son-in-law, Paul Anthony Sutera.A celebration of Peggy’s life will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Road, Casco. Warm condolences, kind words and loving tributes may be shared amongst her family and friends at www.hallfuneralhome.netThose who wish may make a memorial contribution in Peggy’s memory to the Harvest Hills Animal Shelter1389 Bridgton Rd.Fryeburg, ME 04037or www.harvesthills.org

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous