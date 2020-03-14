RICHMOND, Ky. – Timothy John Cloyce Howe, 62, passed away surrounded by his family, on Monday, March 9, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. The son of Russell and Mildred (Ackley) Howe, he was born in Bath, N.Y., on July 21, 1957. Tim was a warm and caring person and would always be there at the ready when anyone needed him. He was loved by all who knew him. His children were the light of his life, and he will continue to live through them. He had many interests and shared them with his children, teaching them nature conservation, fishing, and cooking. In his younger years he spent a lot of time with his father in Northern Maine hunting and fishing. He was a sports fan especially for the New England Patriots. He cherished spending time with his son as the leader of his Cub Scout troop in Westbrook. He was a talented wood worker and whittler, building many things including furniture and shelves for his home. He graduated from Prattsburgh Central High School and attended Westbrook College. Tim served his country in the United State Marine Corp earning the rank of sargent. While in the service he earned recognition for his sharp shooting skills. He was a programmer analyst at Unum, and worked as a data base analyst for the State of Maine and most recently, Wex Inc. Tim is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Pamela (Nee); his son, Justin Howe of Richmond Ky., his daughter Jessica Howe and her significate other Chase Jones (who was like a second son to Tim) both of Lexington Ky. He is also survived by his siblings Rusty Howe and wife Linda of Prattsburgh N.Y., Jackie Remmers and husband Pat of Houston, TX, Rex Howe and wife Pat of Joppa, Md.; many brothers and sisters-in-law with whom he was very close; and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Monday, March 16, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St. Portland. A funeral service will be held at The Wilde Memorial Chapel at 11 a.m., March 17 at Evergreen Cemetery, 672 Stevens Ave. Portland. Interment with military will follow in Evergreen. Please visit www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to view Tim’s tribute page and to sign his online guestbook.In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Tim’s memory to theWounded Warrior ProjectP.O. Box 758516Topeka, KS 66675-8516

