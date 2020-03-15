A boy, Zody Edison Burke Weaver was born to Cory Dale Weaver and Denise Elizabeth Sears on March 8, 2020 of Harpswell, Maine. Paternal Grandparents, Kirt and Kim Weaver of Topsham, Maine. Great Grandparents, Pam and Dale Helphrey, and Roweena and Bud Sawyer of Topsham, Maine.

A boy, Easton Wilder West was born to Amber Kane and Nicholas West on March 12, 2020 of Wiscasset, Maine. Maternal grandparents Kimberly Curtis, Mike Curtis and Cecil Kane Jr of Wiscasset, Maine. Paternal grandparents Misty Hewes and Greg West of Wiscasset, Maine. Siblings, Arianna and Maddison West.

