PORTLAND – With profound sadness we announce the passing our devoted mother, Shirley L. Brooks, on March 12, 2020. Shirley was born in Portland on Nov. 15, 1935, to Edward and Mildred Pennell. She married the love of her life, Albert G. Brooks, and together they raised our family instilling strong values, a wonderful appreciation for laughter, and the value of generosity towards others.Our mom was devoted to her church and she loved all the many years she spent running the lunch program at Deering High School. She has touched many lives with her love and compassion for others. Most of all, our mom loved her family. She was welcomed in heaven on the 12th by her husband, Albert Brooks; her favorite child, Steven Brooks; her brothers, Earl Pennell, Gregory Pennell, and Gary Pennell, and her sister, Dian Segar.She is survived by her favorite child, Michael Brooks and his partner Barbara Durr, her favorite child, Scott Brooks and his wife Kelly Brooks, her favorite child Colleen Brooks Cunningham and her husband Jerald Cunningham, her daughter-in-law, Dian Brooks; as well as her brother, Edward Pennell.She was a cherished Mimi, Grammy and Mammy to Steven, Michelle, Samantha, Joey, Caitlyn, Matthew, Lauren and Jordan. She was blessed to also have eight great-grandchildren with her newest great-granddaughter arriving in the upcoming week.Our mother was a beautiful, selfless woman who, through her example, taught us the meaning of unconditional love and allowed us all to be her true favorite!The family invites you to a time of visitation on Thursday March 19 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St, Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday March 20, 11 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Church 695 Stevens Ave., Portland, followed by committal services at Calvary Cemetery. You may offer your condolences or share your memories at www.jonesrichandbarnes.com

