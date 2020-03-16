LISBON — Lisbon School Department has announced it is closed for two weeks starting Tuesday.

Superintendent Richard Green announced the closure, lasting until March 27, “with decisions on re-opening or potentially extending the closure being made at that time.”

Staff still went to work Monday to participate in professional development activities and to plan for distance learning and providing food services for students. Updates related to these plans will be relayed to families either daily or weekly.

“Please be aware that the decision to close was not one that was taken lightly as I know the impact this will have on our students, families and staff for the unforeseeable future,” Green said. “I also want to clarify that this decision is not the result of any suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our schools but made as a result of wanting to use an abundance of caution as we continue to learn more about this virus.”

Brunswick school department, Maine School Administrative District 75, Regional School Unit five, Regional School Unit one, West Bath School and St. John’s Catholic School all announced over the weekend that schools will be closed until at least March 30 in an effort to help stem the tide of coronavirus cases in the state and across the country.

MSAD 75 includes the towns of Topsham, Harpswell, Bowdoin and Bowdoinham. RSU 1 encompasses Bath, Phippsburg, Arrowsic and Woolwich. RSU 5 includes Freeport, Pownal and Durham.

