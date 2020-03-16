Helen Contant

Helen Elizabeth Contant passed away March 11, 2020. She was born July 25, 1930 at the Malden Maternity Hospital in Malden, Massachusetts, to John and Helen (Smith) Hume.

Helen worked as an oral surgeon’s assistant and for the Housing Authority in Boston for many years. She married Richard Contant on Oct. 27, 1950 and they shared 69 loving years together.

Helen was selfless, always making sure everyone else was taken care of first. She enjoyed various crafts, knitting, and having a professional talent with beautiful artwork paintings. Helen (nicknamed Betty) loved her time at the beach with her husband and family.

She volunteered a considerable amount of time with Hospice, First Parish Congregational Church in Wakefield, Massachusetts, and The Women’s Auxiliary.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Jack and Doug Hume. She is survived by her husband, Richard Contant of Kennebunk; sons, David Contant and his wife, Mirella of Merrimack, New Hampshire, and James Contant and his wife, Gail of Limington, Maine; grandchildren, Kimberly Contant and her husband, Ross Malaguti of Concord, New Hampshire, and Daniel Contant and his wife, Jennifer of Bowdoinham, Maine; great-grandchildren, Owen and Link Malaguti and Elijah Contant; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A gathering of family and friends will take place at a later date.

