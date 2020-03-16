John Joseph Grundy 1938 – 2020 WISCASSET – John Joseph Grundy, 81, of Freedom Song Lane died Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Togus in Augusta. He was born in Boston, Mass. on July 21, 1938, a son of John Joseph and Bertha Margaret (Quinn) Grundy. He grew up in Coventry, R.I. and graduated from Coventry High School. He entered the U.S. Navy in 1957, serving until 1961. He was employed at Pratt and Whitney, Connecticut and then Quonset, R.I. He married Cornelia G. Leigh in 1962 and they moved to Wiscasset in 1977. He was then employed by DOD Supervisor of Shipbuilding in Bath, retiring in 1995. He enjoyed his family, friends, and the many projects he had around the house. He was always up for an adventure, and many times was the instigator! If John couldn’t be found all you had to do was listen for the chain saw or tractor. He was predeceased by his wife of 56 years, Cornelia G. Grundy on Nov. 17, 2017; his son, Jason M. Grundy on May 11, 1983; one sister, Eleanor Pokraka on Feb. 2, 2019. He is survived by one son, John E. Grundy and his wife Leigh of Stow, Mass., two daughters, Christine G. Grundy of Wiscasset and Jennifer L. Trowbridge and her husband Andrew of Franklin; two brothers, Henry F. Grundy and his wife Hillary of France and James W. Grundy and his wife Beverly of Rhode Island, one sister, Marianne Doyle of Virginia; four granddaughters; and many special nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at St. Phillip’s Episcopal Church, Hodge Street, Wiscasset. Burial will be immediately following that afternoon at Evergreen Cemetery in Medway, Mass. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at www.daiglefuneralhome.com . Memorial contributions may be made to Fisher House (fisherhouse.org) or the American Parkinson Disease Association (apdaparkinson.org).

