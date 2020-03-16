Being located inside a Police Department, we have been carefully monitoring and weighing the best approaches to serving our citizens while also protecting the health of our Public Safety workers. Sadly, we have decided that the safest and most responsible thing we can do is to close Operation HOPE effective today, Monday, March 16, for at least two weeks.

Operation HOPE provides aid to some who have a substance abuse disorder.

We will reassess before March 30 and decide if it is safe to reopen at that time. We want to assure everyone that we will reopen, but only when safe to do so. We are all responsible for taking appropriate steps to slow the spread of this pandemic. We urge everyone to follow CDC guidelines and stay informed.

Our partners at Portland Recovery Community Center have also had to temporarily close their doors. However, they will be available through phone support, virtual meetings, and communicating through social media. PRCC staff will be working from home for now, and is onboard to create virtual opportunities for meaningful connection. They will be calling members and participants to check in and provide peer recovery support. If you or someone you know would like to receive calls, please email [email protected] or call PRCC at 207-553-2575 and we will add you to our call list or refer you to the recovery community center nearest you.

If you need support, please reach out to PRCC or call 211 for more resources. We will use our Facebook page to share updates along the way.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: