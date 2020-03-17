MONDAY

Community lunch, noon. Free and open to all. 202 Woodford St., Portland. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Woodfords Congregational Church. 775-4939

TUESDAY

Community lunch, noon. Free and open to all. 409 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Avesta Housing. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5 p.m., 297 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Free and open to community members ages 55 and older and families with children. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by The Salvation Army. 775-4939.

WEDNESDAY

Free community meal, featuring a free nutritious meal and fellowship, 5 p.m. Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. The meal is a partnership of Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food Programs. On-site parking is free and is handicap accessible. All are welcome.

Corned beef and cabbage, with red potatoes, salads and cake. 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Otisfield Community Hall, 292 Route 121, Otisfield. Free, donations appreciated. Contact Ginny Noble, 539-4027, or Nancy Coombs, 627-4374.

THURSDAY

Community lunch, noon, 297 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Free and open to community members ages 55 and older. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by The Salvation Army. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5:30 p.m. 4 Brentwood St., Portland. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Deering Center Community Church. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5:30 p.m. 156 High St., Portland. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Williston-Immanuel United Church. 775-4939.

FRIDAY

Baked haddock supper, includes potato, rice, vegetable, macaroni & cheese, coleslaw, rolls, beverage and dessert. 5 to 6 p.m. St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, Black Point Road, Scarborough. $10, $5 children, $30 families.

Knights of Columbus Lenten haddock dinners, including baked haddock, mashed potatoes, rice, peas, tossed salad, bread and butter, coffee, lemonade and assorted desserts. 5 to 7 p.m. St. Ignatius Cafeteria, 25 Riverside Ave., Sanford. $12, $5 children, with a maximum of $30 for families. Contact Ray, 651-6636.

Lenten Haddock Supper, including mashed potatoes, green beans or corn, coleslaw, rolls, beverage, and dessert. $9 adults and $4 children; or pizza with beverage and dessert, $5 adults, $3 children. 5 to 6:30 p.m. St. Charles Borromeo Church, 132 McKeen St., Brunswick. Benefits Tedford Housing.

SATURDAY

Baked bean supper, including two kinds of baked beans, red hot dogs, American chop suey, potato salad, coleslaw, rolls, desserts, coffee and punch. 5 to 6 p.m. North Congregation Church, 22 Church Hill Road, Buxton. $9. 929-5600.

Irish Holiday Dinner, including corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, onions, vegetables, coleslaw, bread, drinks and dessert. 5 p.m. St. Denis Parish Hall, routes 126 and 298, Grand Army Road, North Whitefield. Freewill donations appreciated. Contact Peter Taylor at 542-0820.

