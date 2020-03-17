SANFORD

Waban telethon goes virtual

Waban will host its 49th Annual Telethon at 10 a.m. Saturday in support of children with autism, intellectual, developmental, and other disabilities. Waban is encouraging virtual participation for this year’s event, which offers new streaming and listening features, and the ability to purchase items and raffle tickets online and through the Telethon’s phone bank.

Participate via Waban’s Facebook and website livestream, on Atlantic Broadband’s public access channels, and The Legends (FM 102.3 and AM 1220), as the telethon is broadcast live from St. Ignatius Parish Gym. The party starts with a performance by The Returnables. Other bands such as Taylor Road and To Be Determined and sets by local dance companies will be featured throughout the day. Guest hosts include NewsCenter Maine’s Shannon Moss.

Throughout the day, folks can purchase raffle tickets or make a pledge for a wide variety of goods, all donated by local business partners. Furniture and appliances donated by Central Furniture, gift baskets, gift certificates, and much more will be available for a pledge. Raffle items include an L.L. Bean kayak, an Old Town canoe, an Apple Watch, a Nintendo Switch, and a recliner from Landry’s.

Check out available items today, and purchase items on Saturday at: https://waban.org/annual-telethon/telethon-gift-list/.

Raffle tickets can be purchased and contributions or pledges can be made online or by calling in the day of the telethon: 207-324-5344 or 877-544-4275.

For more information, visit waban.org/telethon.

GORHAM

Presentations to focus on Last Supper art

The Rev. Lou Phillips will present “Homilies on Canvas: The Last Supper,” examinations of depictions of the Last Supper in art, at parishes in Gorham, Westbrook, and Windham leading up to Easter Sunday.

The four presentations are set for: 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Anne Church, 299 Main St., Gorham; 11:30 a.m. Palm Sunday, April 5, and at 6:30 p.m. April 8 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 919 Roosevelt Trail, Windham; and at 10 a.m. Good Friday, April 10, at St. Hyacinth Church, 268 Brown St., Westbrook.

All four of these 90-minute sessions are identical, so there is no need to attend more than one. The sessions are free, no pre-registration is necessary, and all are welcome.

Additionally, Phillips will offer special homilies during the three Masses at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Windham, meeting at 4 p.m. Saturdays, and at 8 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. Sundays, this weekend and next.

For more details, call 847-0490 or go to www.portlanddiocese.org/lent-resources.

PORTLAND

Diocese to celebrate Feast Day of St. Patrick

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland will celebrate the Feast Day of St. Patrick at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, at 307 Congress St.

NEWCASTLE

Dinner, performance, sing-along planned for St. Pat’s Day

A St. Patrick’s Day Dinner and musical performance of traditional Irish heritage music will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Cheverus Hall (next to St. Patrick Church) at 380 Academy Hill Road.

A traditional corned beef dinner will include roast chicken, side dishes, home-baked Irish soda bread and desserts. A sing-along of traditional Irish songs and raffles will be included. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children under age 12.

For more details or tickets, call Bernadette Steele at 832-6163.

BRUNSWICK

St. Patrick’s Day party to benefit teen mission trip

A St. Patrick’s Day party, to benefit the All Saints Youth Ministry’s teen mission trip to Philadelphia, will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at St. Charles Borromeo Church at 132 McKeen St.

Join us for live Irish music, dancing, singing, a raffle, and a silent auction. Irish soda bread, coffee, tea, and desserts will be served.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 12 and under; with a family maximum of $25.

WHITEFIELD

Corned beef and cabbage on K of C dinner menu Saturday

The Knights of Columbus will host its annual St. Patrick’s Day Corned Beef & Cabbage Dinner at 5 p.m. Saturday at St. Denis Hall, across from the church at 298 Grand Army Road.

In addition to corned beef and cabbage, the menu includes potatoes, onions, other vegetables, coleslaw, breads, beverages, and desserts. Freewill donations to benefit the St. Denis Community Hall will be accepted.

For more information, call 542-0820.

CAMDEN

Wildlife behavior expert to speak at library

The Camden Public Library and Mid-Coast Audubon will host Janet Pesaturo for the presentation “Using Trail Cameras to Study Wildlife Behavior,” at 7 p.m. Thursday at the library, 55 Main St.

Pesaturo teaches wildlife tracking and camera trapping at Winterberry Wildlife in Massachusetts. She is the author of “Camera Trapping Guide: Tracks, Sign and Behavior of Eastern Wildlife” and chronicles her nature discoveries and adventures in a blog at WinterberryWildlife.OurOneAcreFarm.com.

Anyone with curiosity, persistence, and an inexpensive trail camera can study cutting-edge animal behavior topics. Join us to learn how. Many of Pesaturo’s own photos and videos will be featured in this presentation. Signed books will be available for $20 cash.

The program is free and open to all.

For more information contact the library at 207-236-3440.

NEW GLOUCESTER

History of town’s highway department is topic of talk

New Gloucester Historical Society trustee Phil Blake and curator Tom Blake will take a look back at the history of the New Gloucester Highway Department during a talk set for 7 p.m. Thursday at the New Gloucester Meetinghouse, 389 Intervale Road, Route 231.

Phil served as assistant foreman and will share recollections from his 21 years in the department, while Tom has assembled several photos for an accompanying slideshow presentation.

The public is invited to attend and refreshments will be served.

For more details, call Leonard Brooks at 926-3188.

CARRABASSETT VALLEY

Planetarium shows for kids to be offered Saturday

Northern Stars Planetarium will be at the Carrabassett Valley Public Library & Community Center for two shows on Saturday at 3209 Carrabassett Drive, No. 3. Reservations are suggested as space is limited.

An “Our Family in the Sky” presentation for children in kindergarten through Grade 2 will be offered at 4:30 p.m. The planets will be personified as Mr. Sun guides the children through a tour of the solar system.

At 5:40 p.m., a presentation of “The Wonderful Sky” will be shown for children in Grades 3-6. This program takes a look at the seasonal night sky as seen with the unaided eye. Stars, constellations, visible planets, meteors, the moon, and northern lights are all likely to be discussed.

The presentations are free and open to the public. Call 237-3535 for reservations as space is limited.

PORTLAND

Piano trio to present concert of ‘Café Music’

The Portland Piano Trio will present a 240 Strings Community “Café Music” concert at 4 p.m. Sunday at Mechanics’ Hall at 519 Congress St.

The program will feature Café Music by Paul Schoenfield, whose catchy and boisterous style is inspired by fast-paced klezmer music; Franz Joseph Haydn’s “Gypsy” Trio; and Gabriel Faure’s Trio in D Minor, Op. 120.

The concert is free but donations are encouraged with proceeds to benefit 240 Strings students in their violin, cello, piano, and chamber music studies.

To learn more , visit 240strings.org or call 207-221-2613.

