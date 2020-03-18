Facebook said a bug in its anti-spam system temporarily blocked the publication of links to news stories about the coronavirus. Guy Rosen, Facebook’s vice president of integrity, said on Twitter Tuesday that the company was working on a fix for the problem.
Users complained that links to news stories about school closings and other information related to the virus outbreak were blocked by the company’s automated system.
Later on Tuesday, Rosen tweeted that Facebook had restored all the incorrectly deleted posts, which also covered topics beyond the coronavirus.
Rosen said the problems were unrelated to any changes in Facebook’s content-moderator workforce. The company reportedly sent its human moderators home this week because of the coronavirus outbreak.
A representative for Facebook did not immediately respond to questions on the status of Facebook’s content moderators, many of whom do not work directly for the company and are not always able to work from home.
