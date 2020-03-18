OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Rhonda M. Goulet, 54, died Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Massachusetts, her loving family was by her side.Rhonda was born in Lawrence, Mass., the daughter of Milo and Rosemary (Mack) Dustin. She graduated from St. Mary’s High School in Lawrence, Mass. She then earned two degrees from Kaplan University in accounting and business. She later became a trainer for Kaplan University.On June 2, 1989 she married John Y. Goulet in Methuen, Mass. Together they made their home in Old Orchard Beach.Rhonda worked for 20-plus years in the family business, Goulet and Sons Construction, as the office manager and bookkeeper. In her spare time she loved to read and especially liked the Stephen King novels, she loved snowmobiling, boating on Sebago Lake, and gymnastics. She had a special affection for animals, including her cat, Me’nu, her bird, Romeo and her late German Shepard, Sargent whom she adored. Her greatest love was the time she spent surrounded by her children and grandchildren whenever she could. Rhonda will be remembered as a strong, loving, and caring person who was always willing to listen, putting others ahead of herself. She was also a strong advocate for her family whom she would defend to the end.Rhonda was predeceased by her father, Milo Dustin; and a brother, Richard Dustin. She is survived by her loving husband, John Y. Goulet of Old Orchard Beach; her mother, Rosemary Dustin of Florida; two sons, Dustin Goulet and his fiancé, Jill Murchison of Topsham, David Goulet and his fiancé, Shirell Cocomazze of Florida; four sisters, Barbara Dustin of Massachusetts, Donna and her husband Jim McGee of Massachusetts, Mary Santos of Florida, Diane Dustin of New Hampshire; seven grandchildren, Landon, Aiden, Bryson, Brendon, Kylie, Paityn, and Presley Goulet; mother-in-law, Madone Lavoie of Florida; sister-in-law, Nichole Goulet, Florida; brother-in-law, Jacques Goulet of New Hampshire; several nieces and nephews.Visiting hours celebrating Rhonda’s life will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m, on Saturday, March 21 at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church, 6 Saco Ave, Old Orchard Beach. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., on Saturday, March 21, at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church, burial will be private. Arrangements are under to the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland. To view Rhonda’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.comThose who wish may make contributions in Rhonda’s memory to:The Opportunity Alliance50 Lydia LaneSouth Portland, ME 04106

