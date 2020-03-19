Kennebunk Free Library closes

Due to the ongoing spread of the Coronavirus, Kennebunk Free Library announced that it made the decision to close. The decision was announced in March 16 email.

“Along with many other entities, Kennebunk Free Library is announcing that we will be closed until further notice,” wrote Director Michelle K. Connors. “Our decision to reopen will be evaluated regularly and will primarily rest on the recommendations of the CDC. Staff will continue to work through this time mostly from home and in-person as needed. I am very glad to relay that staff will continue to be paid during this time.”

Through the library’s website, email, social media (Facebook and Instagram), and phone (207-985-2173), patrons will be able to do many things such as sign up for a new card, receive technology assistance and ask reference questions.

“We are continuing to explore additional options such as home book delivery and holding programs virtually and will provide updates as soon as more information is available,” Connors said in the email.

The Friends of Kennebunk Free Library have also provided funds to purchase additional materials for OverDrive. This means more e-audiobook and e-book options to meet the high-demand. Connors said patrons could explore Digital Maine Library where they can find resources from home. All of these options are accessible through the homepage.

“We are also asking that (patrons) hold onto your library materials,” said Connors. “You will receive no fines. Similarly, we are asking that you hold onto your donations. We understand you may be using this time to clean up at home and have found some great materials for us, but delivering them to the library at this time increases the risk of spreading the Coronavirus to our amazing staff.”

“This was a very difficult decision to make but as a public meeting space, if we were to remain open, we would be encouraging exposure,” read the press release.

For more information, visit www.kennebunklibrary.org and through social media. The library will waive all newly accrued fines during the outbreak. The library can also create new cards or renew cards remotely, if needed.

York County Audubon cancels program

York County Audubon has canceled its program, Botswana Safari: A Wildlife Lover’s Dream Come True, scheduled for Tuesday, March 24 at Wells Reserve at Laudholm Farm and featuring Suzanne Kahn, Laudholm’s education director.

Southern Maine Health Care puts visitation restrictions in place

In response to the coronavirus outbreak, Southern Maine Health Care is immediately implementing temporary restrictions with regard to their policies for visitors.

This is being done, in part, to prevent or limit community spread of the virus. Infectious disease experts say that measures to contain the virus are most effective early in its spread. Also, though the vast majority of people infected with COVID-19 will experience mild to moderate symptoms and make a full recovery, COVID-19 can be very serious for vulnerable populations, especially older people with underlying health conditions.

The new guidelines for visitors are as follows and can also be found at www.SMHC.org.

Visitation hours at Biddeford and Sanford Medical Centers are Monday through Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Limit of one visitor per patient for both inpatient and ambulatory care. This includes all hospital, ambulatory, clinic appointments, and emergency department visits. Because children can carry COVID-19 without showing symptoms, no visitor under the age of 18 will be permitted.

Care teams can make exceptions in specific circumstances (i.e. pediatric patients, compassionate care) All events open to the public/community groups and meetings at any SMHC facilities are canceled.

Community colleges extend spring break

In order to best prepare for the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, Maine’s seven community colleges are all extending their student breaks from one week to two weeks.

“This decision balances our commitment to creating the best possible learning environment for our students, keeping our communities healthy and safe and preparing to respond nimbly to what is clearly an evolving situation,” system President David Daigler said March 12. “We are working diligently to continue operating as close to normal as possible.”

System and campus leaders agreed on this course of action after careful review and discussion. The additional week will allow for more time to prepare to transition as many in-person courses as possible to new methods of instruction, should the need arise.

All of Maine’s community colleges are taking this same action on a staggered timetable, based upon their individual college calendars.

Three colleges – Southern Maine Community College, Kennebec Valley Community College and York County Community College – are currently on spring break this week, and will extend their student break through the week of March 16th. Central Maine Community College has its regular break the week of March 16th, and will extend it for students to include the week of March 23rd. Eastern Maine Community College, Northern Maine Community College and Washington County Community College have their usual break the week of March 30th and will extend the break for students to include the week of March 23rd.

“We aren’t yet in a position where we must move classes to an alternative form of learning, but we must be prepared to do so if it becomes necessary,” Daigler said.

The decision to extend the break in order for faculty and staff to prepare is based on the fact that the vast majority of community college students in Maine are Maine residents and commute to campus from their local area. The colleges are continually monitoring the virus spread within their area and consulting with public health officials. Based upon the factors as they currently exist, the colleges believe the prudent course of action is to continue normal operations as much as possible.

“This is a time of uncertainty, but we are focused on providing a safe and welcoming environment for our students, faculty and staff,” Daigler said.

The Maine Community College system has COVID-19 planning teams at the system and colleges that are constantly monitoring the situation. The highest priority of each of these teams is the health and safety of the college communities. Individual campus leaders are making decisions about campus events and gatherings, while broader actions are being coordinated system wide.

Any decision to close residence halls will be made in close consultation with public health experts. If a college is forced to close its residential facilities, it will work to provide students with compelling reasons for remaining on campus a place to stay through the end of the semester. Those decisions will be made on a case-by-case basis.

Regular updates are being posted on the MCCS COVID-19 information page.

March AFIO meeting canceled

In keeping with guidance from public health officials, the Saturday, March 21 open meeting of the Association of Former Intelligence Officers (AFIO), Maine chapter is canceled.

Information regarding the status of the regularly scheduled April meeting of will be provided at a later date.

The Center to close through March 29

The Center in Lower Village Kennebunk announced last week that it would close through March 29.

“The health and safety of our members, volunteers, and staff is our 1st priority,” read a Center press release. “We continue to monitor recommendations from the CDC, state and local health authorities regarding the precautions to take to minimize the spread of the Coronavirus. It is with an abundance of caution and concern for the health and well-being of our members & volunteers that we have decided to temporarily close the Center to members and put a hold on our FISH medical ride program.”

The Center will be closed through Sunday, March 29. According to the release, The Center has screened the drivers and riders and will honor the FISH rides scheduled for the week of March 16.

The Center staff will continue to work at the Center and conduct ongoing business. Should the situation change, the staff will be asked to work remotely for the remainder of the closure. The board of trustees and Center team will meet periodically to determine when the Center can reopen.

For more information or updates, visit www.seniorcenterkennebunk.org or call 207-967-8514.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous