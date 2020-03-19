Blood drives scheduled for Masonic Hall

The Red Cross and York Lodge Masonic Hall announced plans for a blood drive noon to 5 p.m. Monday, March 30 at the Masonic Hall in West Kennebunk.

According to an email from the York Lodge, the Red Cross is experiencing a “serious decline in blood donations due to collection sites canceling schedule blood drives” due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Red Cross requested that the Kennebunk Masonic Hall be used as an emergency collection site on Mondays, through the end of April. The blood drives will not be canceled. Donations will be by appointment only. People with a fever or symptoms will not be admitted.

“Donating is a safe process and people should not hesitate to give or receive blood or platelets. We have implemented additional precautions to ensure safety of our donors and staff,” said Andrew Palmeri, Sr., of the York Lodge. “This blood shortage could impact patients who need surgery, victims of car accidents and other emergencies, or patients fighting cancer. One of the most important things you can do to ensure we don’t have another health care crisis on top of coronavirus is to give now.”

Additional blood drives at the Masonic Hall are scheduled for:

Monday, April 6, noon to 5 p.m.

Monday, April 13, noon to 5 p.m.

Monday, April 20, noon to 5 p.m.

Monday, April 27, noon to 5 p.m.

According to the press release, “the Red Cross will properly clean its collection stations and the facility after each use. Proper donor distancing will be used during each drive.”

To register, visit www.redcrossblood.org and search “Kennebunk Masons.” The Masonic Hall is located at 159 Alfred Road in West Kennebunk. For more information, call 207-391-2029.

York County Shelter Programs’ food pantry offers drive-through

In compliance with Gov. Janet Mills’ ban on gatherings of 10 people or more, York County Shelter Programs’ food pantry will offer a drive-through service for patrons. The service began on March 20.

The ban on gatherings, issued March 18, is part of the state’s efforts to prevent transmission of COVID-19/coronavirus.

The food pantry will be open its regular hours: Fridays, noon to 3 p.m. and Tuesdays, noon to 3 p.m.

Food pantry volunteers will direct cars through the rear entrance of the parking lot to a tent, where there will be pre-packaged boxes of food. A volunteer will place the box in each car.

The pantry is at 5 Swetts Bridge Road, just off Route 4, in Alfred.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »