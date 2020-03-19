SANFORD — Organizers of the 49th Annual Waban Telethon have postponed the event to try and keep participants and supporters safe and healthy.

In light of recent guidance from Gov. Janet Mills and other public health officials regarding COVID-19, the decision was made to postpone the Telethon until June, when the fun and excitement of the event can be shared in its standard fashion — together as a community, said Executive Director Neal Meltzer.

Waban serves children and adults with autism, and intellectual and developmental disabilities. Those served come from all over York County and beyond.

The annual telethon helps support the Fraser Ford Child Development Center.

“As many folks know, our Annual Telethon is one of our most cherished events, so the decision to postpone the event was not made lightly,” Meltzer said. “Our primary concern is the well being of all those who come out to support Waban during the Telethon, and it would not be in their best interest to hold the event at this time.”

“While we are disappointed to have to postpone the Telethon for now, we are excited by the opportunity to provide our community with a fresh take on the event this June,” added Meltzer. “In the meantime, there are a number of ways folks can still support Waban and those who depend on our critical services.”

Waban is still taking donations and seeking sponsorships for the 49th Annual Telethon. Donations can be made online or by mail at: 5 Dunaway Drive, Sanford, ME 04073.

