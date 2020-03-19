York County Community Action Corporation is offering free rides to help families impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The YCCAC transportation program begin offering free rides to the public on Friday on all of its buses, vans and WAVE vehicles. The free program will last through April 5.

“YCCAC recognizes the difficulty many York County families face accessing safe, reliable transportation during this extraordinary time, and we hope to provide some relief by making rides available to those using public transportation services,” the organization said in a statement.

The transportation program offers both public transportation and contracted transport, primarily between Sanford-Springvale, Saco-Biddeford and Wells.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: