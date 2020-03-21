NORTH WATERBORO – Adrieanne E. Johnson, 58, of Thyngs Mill Road passed into peace on Sunday, March 15, 2020.Adrieanne was born May 15, 1961 in Greenfield, Mass. to Richard and Marjorie O’Brien Emery. Adrieanne graduated from Bonny Eagle High School and later studied Pre-Veterinary Medicine at Bates College before attending Westbrook Nursing School.Adrieanne was the beloved owner-operator of Johnson Ridge Farm and Herbs, working as an animal herbalist with clients across New England. Her work specialized in the support of Lyme disease, and saved the lives of many animals throughout the years of her business. She is remembered with extraordinary love by the clients whose lives she touched.Adrieanne spent her life caring for others, whether with two legs or four, and her bright light is what is remembered most. She enjoyed riding her horses, hiking and exploring, motorcycle rides, summers at the beach, and spending time with her family.She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Dan Johnson of North Waterboro; as well as her son and his companion Luke Johnson and Alex McGreal of North Waterboro, and her daughter and her companion Alex Johnson, and Catherine Stamm of Carmel, N.Y. She is also survived by her father, Richard Emery of Deerfield, Mass., her mother, Marjorie Emery of Standish; and her brother and his wife, Rick ‘Scott’ Emery Jr and Linda of Buxton. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and their children.A celebration of life will be held on May 16, at the family home, and all who knew Adrieanne are welcome.Dennett, Craig & Pate 13 Portland Rd, Buxton ( Bar Mills ) have been entrusted with her arrangements. Condolences maybe posted to http://www.dcpate.com Memorial contributions may be made to the Johnson Ridge Farm Charity page online at gf.me/u/xrxtys

