BRUNSWICK – Ailsa Schreiber, nee MacDonald, 93, of Brunswick, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020. Born on May 27, 1926, to Jack and Kitty MacDonald in Portland, she graduated from Deering High School, 1943, and continued to work for Deering High School until her marriage to Ernest “Jack” Schreiber in 1946. After marriage, Jack and Ailsa moved to East Hartford, Conn. and then Glastonbury, Conn. where they raised their four children. In 1990 they returned to Maine, first living in Waterford and then Brunswick at Thornton Oaks Retirement Community. Ailsa was actively involved at Calvary Church, W. Hartford, Conn. and South Paris Baptist Church, South Paris, Maine where she sang in the choir. She made beautiful needlepoint and, together with her husband, traveled extensively throughout the world, skied, and golfed. Ailsa is predeceased by her husband of 67 years; and one grandson. She is survived by three sons, Kent (Karen) of Danvers, Mass., Scott of Manitowoc, Wis., Craig (Deborah) of Oracle, Ariz., a daughter, Jill Walter (Kenneth) of Pittsburgh, Pa.; and seven grandchildren. Gifts may be given to CHANS Home Health & Hospice, Brunswick, ME or The Matthew Fund at Thornton Oaks Retirement Community.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous