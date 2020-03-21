SCARBOROUGH – Ruth Marie Brown passed away peacefully at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House on March 17, 2020. She was born in Charlestown, Mass. on April 4, 1942, the daughter of Frank and Marie Lynch O’Neal. She worked many years in customer service for the State of Massachusetts and for the telephone company.She enjoyed watching hummingbirds, gardening and crafts. She was also a huge fan of the Bee Gees. Ruth was predeceased by a brother Michael Lynch.She is survived by two sons, Steven Brown of Richmond, Texas and Richard Brown of Waltham, Mass., a daughter, Wendy Donnell and her husband David of Watertown, Mass.; a brother, Frank O’Neal of Sarasota, Fla.; and four grandchildren, Brian Donnell, Rachel Donnell, Matt Donnell and Sofie Brown. Dennett Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main Street, Saco has been entrusted with her arrangements. Memorial donations may be made in Ruth’s honor for those suffering with COPD to theAmerican Lung Association of Maine122 State StreetAugusta, ME 04330

