Brian Hoyer is back for Round 3.

According to the Boston Globe’s Jim McBride, the Patriots have reached an agreement with the journeyman quarterback who was released by the Colts last week.

Now 34 years old, Hoyer’s presence ensures Jarrett Stidham will be able to lean on a quarterback well-versed in the Patriots’ offense, and Hoyer could compete for the starting job, too.

Hoyer caught on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2009 and backed up Tom Brady for three seasons, then started games for the Cardinals, Browns, Texans, Bears and 49ers before returning to New England again.

Hoyer was behind Brady for two more seasons until Stidham beat him out for the backup position last August.

• The Patriots also reached an agreement with linebacker Brandon Copeland on a one-year deal. The 28-year-old spent the last two seasons with the New York Jets.

At 6-foot-3, 263 pounds, Copeland is an outside linebacker who started 10 games in 2018 and set career highs in sacks (five), quarterback hits (13) and tackles for loss (eight). Last season, Copeland was suspended the first four games for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. He made three starts, and had a career-high 42 tackles and 1½ sacks.

An undrafted free agent out of Penn, he played three seasons with the Lions before joining the Jets.

• Robert Kraft won’t soon forget what Tom Brady did for his franchise.

As such, the Patriots owner took out a full-page ad thanking the quarterback for in Sunday’s Tampa Bay Times. The headline reads “THANK YOU TOM”.

The message said:

For 20 amazing years you gave us everything you had. When you arrived as a sixth-round pick – and the best selection this franchise ever made – no one imagined how much you’d soon mean to an entire region. You now leave New England after two decades of dominance as the GOAT and forever a part of our family.

Your passion for the game, competitiveness and constant pursuit of excellence resulted in an unprecedented six Super Bowl victories, nine conference championships and 17 division titles. You’re now recognized as the greatest of all time for what you’ve accomplished on the field, but you’re an even better person. Thank you, Tom for your countless contributions to the New England Patriots, and we wish you and your beautiful family continued success. There will never be another Tom Brady.”

To the Buccaneers fans and Tampa Bay community – take care of him. You got a great one.

With much love and appreciation,

The Kraft family and the New England Patriots

JETS: Two people with direct knowledge of the contract say cornerback Pierre Desir has agreed to terms on a deal.

The 29-year-old defensive back spent the past three seasons with Indianapolis, where he had 161 tackles, five interceptions, 26 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 37 games, including 29 starts.

The Colts saved nearly $7 million on their salary cap for this season by releasing him on Saturday.

SEAHAWKS: Seattle continue to stockpile offensive linemen in free agency, agreeing to terms with former first-rounder Chance Warmack, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

Warmack has not played since 2018, when he appeared in nine games for Philadelphia. He sat out last season to reportedly get healthy after a series of injuries.

Warmack, 28, joins Seattle’s growing list of offensive linemen either already under contract or acquired during the early days of free agency. The Seahawks now have 14 offensive linemen, including the additions of free agents Warmack, B.J. Finney, Cedric Ogbuehi and Brandon Shell.

