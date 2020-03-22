SCARBOROUGH — The Scarborough Public Library, while closed to the public because of COVID-19, is still trying to engage with the community through various online and remote resources.

The library’s staff are asking that patrons hold onto books and and other borrowed materials until April 15, the expected reopening date, said a press release from Lucy Jackson Norvell, coordinator of Programming and Communications.

“Due to increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases in the area and recommendations from public health officials to limit gatherings and increase social distancing, the Scarborough Public Library has closed to the public until further notice,” said the release. “Previously, the library had suspended all regularly scheduled programs and postponed all special events. The Library Board of Trustees supports this decision to protect the health of our patrons and our staff.”

Online services, such as Cloud Library eBooks and eAudiobooks, BookPage, Flipster magazines, Lynda.com, Kanopy video streaming, and Research databases, are still available to library card holders, said the release.

“Details are available and links to each digital service can be found at www.scarboroughlibrary.org,” it added. “For help with these resources, email [email protected]”

Residents who do not have a library card can email Mike Windsor, circulation manager, at [email protected] with proof of Scarborough residency —for example, a lease or utility bill — to access services, said the release.

“We look forward to reopening as soon as it is prudent to do so,” said Nancy Crowell, library director. “There are many Library services that can be accessed from a home computer or a phone with an internet connection. It is also possible to access the Library’s free wireless network from the parking lot by selecting one of the following wireless network names: Library or Library5GHz.”

Louise Capizzo, youth services manager, will be recording “Online Story Time with Mrs. C” for children and teens to watch remotely, said the release, and the monthly Minecraft Miner Day program will still be available remotely on March 29.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work through this rapidly evolving public health challenge,” said Crowell.

Updates will be available through www.scarboroughlibrary.org or the library’s recorded special information line, 396-6286, said the press release.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: