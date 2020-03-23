Students at Brunswick-based charter school Harpswell Coastal Academy, like many other public schools in Maine, are shifting to an online curriculum in the face to the coronavirus.

“We decided immediately that we were going to make sure this challenging situation strengthened our community and strengthened our students’ academic engagement,” said Head of School. Scott Barksdale in a news release. “We are here to support our students and their families, and the best way to do that right now is to not miss a beat and get our students right back onto an academic schedule, even if that is happening from their breakfast tables or bedrooms. Routines are important and healthy – we know that.”

Next week, HCA buses deliver food, school supplies, library books and technology to students’ home communities. The so-called “drive-throughs will occur every Tuesday and Friday afternoon in Lewiston, Lisbon, Topsham, and Bath. HCA students will receive a care package in the mail from school with school supplies, “getting started with online learning” resources, as well as a reminder that HCA cares.

“We all need to work together right now to beat this, and HCA staff and students are doing their part by quickly shifting to online teaching and learning. I’m really proud of them,” said Barksdale.

HCA draws students from 24 towns, from Bath to Auburn and from Freeport to Richmond.

