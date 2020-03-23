PORTLAND — Casco Bay Lines is operating under a temporary, reduced schedule in an effort to keep staff and passengers safe during the coronavirus outbreak.

The altered schedule can be found on the schedule page of the Casco Bay Lines’ website and is available on the vessels. It is also available in the terminal.

“This decision, while not taken lightly, was driven by Casco Bay Island Transit District’s desire to continue to protect the health and safety of our employees, riders, islanders and our communities while planning for continuity of operations,” the transit district said in a news release. “Reducing the level of service will allow CBITD to minimize … exposure for as many of our crew members and shoreside staff as possible which is critical as we seek to do our part in flattening the curve of community spread.”

Total ridership on vessels will be capped at 250 and passengers are asked to practice social distancing, rip their own tickets and only use ferries for essential travel.