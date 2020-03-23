Mary “Joan” McGloin 1931 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – Mary “Joan” McGloin passed away on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, 2020. Joan worked at BIW for many years, and upon retiring she spent many years serving the community by volunteering and providing bookkeeping services to this organization. It is a program she believed in strongly and any donations in her honor would be greatly appreciated. Joan was a woman of tremendous faith and she was a shining example of generosity and kindness. She was always available to listen and talk, and was ready to smile and laugh at the drop of a hat. Joan has touched many people in the course of her long life, and will be both greatly missed and celebrated by those who have been blessed to have had her in their lives. She is predeceased by her husband, Jack; her grandsons, Jackie McGloin and Ryan Gagne and granddaughter, Jessica Gagne. She is survived by her brother, Ralph Greenlaw; and her six children, Jack McGloin, Kathryn Johnson, Joni Gagne, Kevin McGloin, Pat McGloin and Paul McGloin; and a multitude of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A church service will be held in the future to celebrate her life of always giving to those in need. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit www.desmondfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Midcoast Hunger Prevention Program.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous