Harry Moore 1945 – 2020 WISCASSET – Harry Moore of Wiscasset, formally of Bath, passed away on March 3, 2020, peacefully, with his family by his side. He is survived by his wife, Elaine Moore; son, Eric, two daughters, Diane and Christine; two brothers and one sister; seven grandchildrenl two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of a funeral, we will be having a celebration of life at a later date

