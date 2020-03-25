Sea Change Yoga’s Yogathon, like so many other local events, had to radically shift gears due to coronavirus restrictions on gatherings. But the oms must go on, and they’ll do so online.

Virtual Yogathon kicks off at 9 a.m. Sunday morning and runs through 4:30 p.m. The entire event is free and open to anyone with internet access.

“Even though we’re physically distant from others, we hope that this day of virtual practice can help us find strength in our collectivity, and know that we’re all in this together,” said Sea Change Yoga executive director Elise Boyson in a press release.

The day features a pair of 75-minute yoga classes from instructors Jacqui Bonwell and Robin Ivy Payton. There will also be a number of 30-minute sessions of guided meditation, breath practice, self-massage, yoga for addiction recovery and kids’ yoga. Breaks are built into the day’s programming and participants can partake in whichever sessions they choose.

Sea Change Yoga is a nonprofit yoga service organization that brings the evidence-based practices of trauma-informed yoga and meditation to marginalized and under served persons in Maine.

Sea Change Virtual Yogathon

9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. On Zoom and Facebook Live on the Sea Change Yoga page. Head to seachangeyoga.org/yogathon for more information and to register at no cost.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: