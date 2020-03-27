Los Angeles Sparks guard Sydney Wiese posted on Twitter that she tested positive for COVID-19.

Wiese said that she was “feeling well — fortunate to only show mild symptoms, but I am capable of spreading it.”

The 24-year-old Wiese has spent her career playing for the Sparks after getting drafted by Los Angeles in 2017. She starred at Oregon State, helping the Beavers reach the Final Four in 2016.

