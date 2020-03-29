PORTLAND – Edward W. Fowler Jr., 65, of Portland, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Maine Medical Center after his courageous battle with cancer. First son of Edward W. Fowler Sr. and Vincenza Fowler (Caiazzo), he was raised in Portland where he lobstered with his father for many years. When he wasn’t out on the ocean, he was a well known and respected taxi driver. He was always the captain of his ship, no matter the vessel.His love of the open ocean was always at the forefront of his life. Visiting Fowler Beach on Long Island with family was something that he truly enjoyed; as well as fishing and collecting old coins. He had an infectious smile that would light up every room he entered and a laugh that will never be forgotten. He is survived by his wife Maria; his four children, Lisa, Krista, Jenna and Edward; his five grandchildren, Marcus, Mariana, Maliea, Nevaeh and Caleb; his siblings, Linda Babbitt, Lauralee Feeney, Anthony Fowler, Robin Bradley and Melissa Buchanan; also, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Services and burial will be held at a later date. Please visit www.advantageportland.com to sign Edward’s guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous