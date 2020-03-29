SANFORD – Phyllis P. McKenney, 82, of Sanford, passed away at her home on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. She was born in Sanford on June 9, 1937, the daughter of the late Simonne (Cote) Grenier and Phillipe Grenier. She was a graduate of Sanford High School. For over 20 years she owned and operated a family daycare in Sanford. Her love for children extended beyond the daycare in that she also fostered many children over the years. She was also instrumental in the Fresh Air Kids Program, an organization providing summer adventure experiences for children from New York’s underserved communities. She was an active member of St. Ignatius Parish where she was involved in the Cursillo Movement as well as the Social Justice and Peace Commission. She was a sponsor and played an active role in assisting and relocating refugees from Cambodia. After her retirement, along with her husband Paul, she worked for The Colony Hotel at their locations in Kennebunkport and Delray Beach, Fla. Upon retiring from The Colony, they continued to winter in Florida in Boynton Beach, where they were active in the social activities of the retirement community in which they resided. Phyllis was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and was very proud of her five daughters. She is predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Paul B. McKenney, who passed in 2012; one daughter, Therese Marie McKenney, who passed in 1965. She is survived by her five daughters, Karen Hebb and husband Alan of Sanford, Renee Morin and husband Robert of Wells, Sandra Kittridge and life partner Bill Smith of North Berwick, Judee McKenney and life partner John Huard of Wells, Diane Saucier and husband Raymond of Sanford; and Theo, her loving, faithful canine companion. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Courtnee Mathis-Crystal and wife Ashley of Round Rock, Texas, Kayla Crystal and fiancé Zachary “Jugo” Douglas of Schenectady, N.Y., Gregory Morin and wife MacKenzie of Saco, Lily Morin and boyfriend Jeremy Mendonca of Westford, Mass., Alison Wark and husband Matthew of Freeport, Brittany Lippold and husband Jerry of Eugene, Ore., Cody Kittridge of Sanford, Jade Hussey of Sanford, Gabrielle Saucier of Sanford, and Julianna Saucier of Sanford; as well as nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Christine Herbert; a niece, Holly Herbert and life partner Jenni Johnson; a cousin, Robert Goodwin and wife Mary of Billerica, Mass. Phyllis’s warm smile, big heart and gentle soul will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday June 6 at 10 a.m. at St. Therese of Lisieux Parish, Notre Dame Church in Springvale. Burial will follow at St. Ignatius Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Lafrance-Lambert and Black Funeral Home, 29 Winter Street, Sanford. Condolences may be expressed at www.blackfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to theSt. Jude Children’s Research Hospital501 St. Jude PlaceMemphis TN, 38105-9959

