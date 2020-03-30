Trustees of the Patten Free Library voted to extend the closure of the Library, with a tentative reopen date of Monday, April 27.

During this closure, there will be no public services, programs or private events. The book drops will remain locked. Books and other library materials should be kept at home until the library reopens, according to a news release. No late fees will accrue. Free Wi-Fi service is available in the parking lot and around the exterior of the building.

A number of resources are available to cardholders on patten.lib.me.us, including free access to The New York Times, and downloadable eBooks and audiobooks. Staff are available to answer questions via email.

