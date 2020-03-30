Bath

Most meetings are canceled; cityofbath.com will post information for Zoom meetings. The Planning Board meeting will be broadcast live at cityofbath.com/bctv-on-demand.

Tues.  4/7  6 p.m.  Planning Board  Zoom

Brunswick

Meetings will continue unless otherwise noted on the town calendar at brunswickme.org. Check brunswickme.org/313/Brunswick-Cable-TV3 for which meetings will be televised or streamed online and check the town calendar for which meetings will include virtual access.

Wed.  4/8  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee

Wed.  4/8  5:30 p.m.  School Budget & Finance Committee

Wed.  4/8  7 p.m.  School Board

Thur.  4/9  6:30 p.m.  Town Council Workshop

Harpswell

No meetings for April have been posted. Board of Selectmen meetings can be accessed remotely via Zoom on a computer at zoom.us/j/611414314 with meeting ID 611 414 314 or via phone at 646-558-8656, 611414314 #. Videos of past municipal meetings can viewed at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Topsham

All meetings are canceled until further notice unless other noted at topshammaine.com. Videos of past municipal meetings can be viewed at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

