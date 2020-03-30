OLD ORCHARD BEACH — If you are an Old Orchard Beach resident with a non-emergency need, there is a new phone number to call for help. The town has established and is staffing an OOB COVID-19 assistance line from 9 a.m.to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Calls may be made to 934-0860.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
coronavirus maine, Courier Community
Related Stories
Latest Articles