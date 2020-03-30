SCARBOROUGH — In partnership with the Scarborough Public Library and the Town of Scarborough, charity organization Project GRACE has created a community resource website for those struggling in the COVID-19 situation.

Examples of the website’s service includes a senior check-in form that allows residents over 65 to sign up for a weekly phone call.

The organization also ensures that seniors enrolled in the senior box program receive their monthly food boxes, provided by the Wayside Food Program.

Making sure that residents have access to sufficient meals is one of Project GRACE’s biggest priorities, said Executive Director Steffi Cox.

“We work closely with the Scarborough Food Pantry, Scarborough School Nutrition, Wayside Foods, and others all year long to get food to our neighbors,” she said. “With the evolving COVID-19 health situation, we have been very active in those partnerships to make sure that our neighbors, especially seniors and families with kids, are getting the groceries they need.”

The Scarborough Food Pantry, located at 167 Black Point Road, announced that it will no longer be accepting unannounced drop-off food donations at this time.

“We are also temporarily limiting collection sites,” said the announcement. “Please contact us before making plans to collect or donate food. We thank you for helping us keep our community healthy.”

Updates can be found at scarboroughhelps.weebly.com/whats-happening, where lists of other organizations to donate to can also be seen.

“We are closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation and following the recommendations of experts at local, state and federal levels on the best course of action,” said a post on Project GRACE’s website. “We are also listening to our colleagues in the business and nonprofit sectors, partner organizations, and community leaders so we can follow best practices as the situation develops. We are assessing the economic impacts that may ripple through the community, and how we may be able help our neighbors who experience hardship as a result of loss of work or income.”

As school closures have been extended to April 26, Superintendent Sanford Prince said that students in need of food can contact [email protected] or call 730-4700.

