St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center
Jackson Daly, born March 12 to Margaret and Dustin Daly of Lisbon. Grandparents are Linda Estes and Norman Estes of Libson and Deanna Daly of Minot. Great-grandparents are Patricia Whiting and Ray Gilson of Portland.
Stella Venise Mornin, born March 17 to Brandon Morin and Kayla Hopkins of Greene. Grandparents are Luke Hopkins and Diane Hopkins of Manchester, and Ronald Morin, Venise Morin and Roger Morin, all of Lewiston. Great-grandparents are Harriet Blanche and Willard Blanche of Manchester.
