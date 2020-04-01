John Middleton, Jr.

John L Middleton Jr., beloved widower to Marjorie Middleton, passed from life March 21, 2020. He is survived by four sons, John, Andrew, David, and Thomas and five grandchildren.

Born in Cambridge, Massachusetts in 1925. John attended the Belmont Hill School in his youth and was drafted into the U. S. Air Corps in 1944. John attended and graduated from Amherst College majoring in physics. Working as an engineer in the fields of vacuum technology and unusual environment measurement devices for most of his career. He developed and constructed devices used in the Apollo lunar landers. John was a Boy Scout leader for seven years in Lexington, Massachusetts, and earned a Presidential Physical Fitness Award for bicycling. After his retirement, he spent several years as a volunteer at the Museum of Science, Boston.

He loved sailing, downhill skiing, bird watching, kayaking, and bowling in his leisure and won a Massachusetts Seniors State Bowling Championship. John was an aficionado of things related to rail transit and was an active member, guide and trustee of the Seashore Trolley Museum in Kennebunkport, and several model railroad groups in Massachusetts and Maine.

John was also a host docent on the Downeaster and active in that role to the last. His body will be given to the University of New England’s medical school for research. The family suggests kindness toward one another as a tribute to his life.

