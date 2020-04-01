SCARBOROUGH – Harvey Frederick Lund passed in the comfort of the Gosnell House hospice care, on the morning of March 24, 2020. Born on Jan. 23, 1945, he spent his final years battling Parkinson’s and Lewy Body Dementia.

Harvey was a man who loved the simple sweet pace of life, enjoying retirement in the beautiful state of Maine that he called home. He was the son of Harry and Zilphia Lund. Harvey grew up in South Portland and was a graduate of South Portland High School.

Harvey was a jokester to his core, always finding a moment to tease, prank or extract a giggle out of those around him. He loved basketball, bowling, and the video game Final Fantasy. He dominated at bridge and loved reading, particularly The Game of Thrones Series. He was an eternal flirt, charming all around him with a twinkle in his eye and his clever tongue.

Harvey was a member of the Air Force, serving both domestically and overseas, during the Vietnam War. He worked for Oakhurst Diary for over 20 years, before retiring to the Damariscotta area. He enjoyed working at the Yellow Front Market in Damariscotta during his retirement years as well.

Harvey was loved by many. He is survived by his long time partner, Pauline “Polly/Poddy” French; and his daughters, Shevaun “Georgie” Atherton, Kimberly “Kimmie Lou” Lund, and Keeley “Kee-Kel Deekle” Lund. He is also survived by his sister, Rebecca “Becky” McLean, her children, Lisa True and Jason McLean; and his beloved granddaughters, Haley Atherton, Paige Atherton and Sophia Atherton; as well as his extended family.

A memorial service will be held at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main Street, Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting: www.StrongHancock.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (LBDA.org), 912 Killian Hill Road S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047

