PORTLAND – Bruce Wade Curran, 71, passed away on March 28, 2020 at Northern Light Mercy Hospital following a brief illness. Bruce was born in Portland June 16, 1948 the son of George William Curran, Sr. and Martha (Blumenthal) Curran.Bruce graduated from Portland High School and attended St. Francis Zavier University in Nova Scotia. He later joined the Navy and served as a sonar technician on the destroyers USS Lloyd Thomas and the USS Richard S. Edwards. He was stationed in Hawaii and traveled many places in his time in the Navy including Alaska, Philippines and Japan. After the Navy Bruce returned to Portland and worked for Maine Medical Center in data management for 34 years.In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his brother, George W. Curran, Jr. and sister-in-law, Patricia (Gorham) Curran.He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years Karen (Keites) Curran; a nephew George William Curran and a niece Kelle (Curran) Remick.Karen wishes to express heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated nurses and doctors at Northern Light Mercy Hospital for the expert care and medical attention they provided to Bruce during his stay. Also, thank you to everyone from the front door to the fourth floor for their kindness during this scary time of the COVID-19 pandemic.At Bruce’s request, there will be no service at this time. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in South Portland at a later date. Please visit www.athutchins.com to view Bruce’s tribute page and to sign his online guestbook.

