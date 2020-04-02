David Stuart

David G. Stuart passed away unexpectedly at his home in Kennebunk on March 30, 2020.

He was born April 7, 1936 in Hollis, Maine, to Chauncey and Elsie Stuart. At an early age they moved to the family farm in Kennebunk where he and his brothers milked 75 cows and fed 6,000 chickens before they went off to school. David graduated from Kennebunk High School in 1954 and went on to Gordon College earning a BS degree in science. He continued his education at University of New Hampshire earning a PhD in microbiology.

Following his graduation, David moved to Montana where he was a professor of microbiology at Montana State University, eventually moving into administration at the university and served on several state committees which included water quality research. In 1978 he moved back to Maine to join the Baker Company in Sanford where he devised testing procedures for the biological safety cabinets which the company manufactured. He also trained worldwide on the testing and use of the cabinets.

David’s faith was the foundation of his daily life. He enjoyed sharing his faith as a Sunday School teacher, Bible study leader, as well as singing in the choir at Ogunquit Baptist Church. He was a very humble farm boy from Maine and would often say, “I never intended to follow this career path I ended up on; it was all God’s doing.”

He was a dedicated husband and father.

David married Phyllis Pillsbury in 1956 and after her death from cancer in 1990, he married Elizabeth Woodbrey in 1991. Following Elizabeth’s death in 2011, he became a “snowbird” spending winters in Florida away from the New England snow and cold. He enjoyed reading, walking and gardening. He recently bought a drone and was experimenting with flying and taking pictures with it.

David was predeceased by his parents, his baby son, James Eugene, and his brother Robert.

Survivors include his son David James and wife DeeAnne of Exeter, New Hampshire; step-daughter Holly (Dana) Nason of Lyman and step-son Scott Drown of Lyman. He is also survived by two grandchildren, five step-grandchildren, and two step-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Charlotte, brothers Paul (Joanne) of North Berwick, Carleton of San Francisco, and Frederick (Mary) of Kennebunk as well as several nieces and nephews.

Private burial will be in the Stuart Family Cemetery in Kennebunk. A memorial service will be held in July and announced by Bibber Memorial Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to “The Porch Light” can be made out to: “One More Child Anti-Trafficking” and mailed to: One More Child Anti-Trafficking. 1015 Sikes Blvd. Lakeland, FL 33815.

David was very moved by the work of this anti-trafficking agency and the message of hope it brings to young women caught up in this horrific life.

